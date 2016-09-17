International Day for Preservation of the Ozone Layer was observed at the Adi Dravida Welfare Middle School, Udayadi on Friday.

Tribal Foundation Managing Trustee S.S. Davidson organised the programme.

Addressing the students, he said that ozone layer was like an umbrella that protects the earth from ultra violet rays and infra red rays of the sun.

Global warming

Presently, the ozone layer was punctured by green house gases and the rays of the sun passed directly to the earth without filtration causing more heat called global warming and its attendant climate change.

He said that the theme recognised the collective and the global level efforts towards the restoration of the ozone layer over the past three decades and the global commitment to combat climate change.

The foundation distributed leaflets to create awareness to preserve the ozone layer. The students planted tree saplings in the campus, a release from the foundation said.