College of Nursing, CMC, to host the conference on November 17 and 18

The College of Nursing, Christian Medical College (CMC), Vellore, is organising a two-day international conference on “Disaster Risk Reduction-Role of Health Care Providers” on November 17 and 18. Through the conference, they plan to establish a national network focussed on disaster risk reduction.

Selva Titus Chacko, Dean, College of Nursing, told reporters on Tuesday that the college would be hosting the meeting of the Asia Pacific Emergency and Disaster Nursing Network (APEDNN) of World Health Organisation in which 25 members from across the globe would be participating.

The APEDNN meets every year in different countries to review the situation in Asia-Pacific region that is vulnerable to natural disasters. Last year, it met at Manila in Philippines.

Alongside the network’s meeting, the institution is organising the international conference that will have participation from 15 countries. A total of 900 persons including faculty, staff and students of nursing and health care professionals are taking part in the conference, she said. There will be 12 international speakers and 16 national speakers.

T.S. Ravi Kumar, professor and head, Emergency Nursing, College of Nursing, said the conference was based on the Sendai Framework 2015-2030 that emphasises on disaster risk reduction. “The focus will be on community preparedness and hospital preparedness for disaster risk reduction,” he said.

As per the Sendai Framework, the four priorities areas are - understanding disaster risk, strengthening disaster risk governance, investing in disaster risk reduction for resilience and enhancing preparedness for effective response and to “build back better” in recovery, rehabilitation and reconstruction.

“Through this conference, we want to focus on how health care workers can prepare for disasters so that its risks can be averted or minimised,” he added.

The objective was also to establish a national network with other colleges and institutions, focussing on disaster risk reduction.

The topics that would be discussed during the conference include radiation safety, role of NGOs in disaster management, crisis communication in disaster management, disaster ethics, country-wise response to disaster risk reduction, disaster nursing – curriculum development, developing nursing resources for disaster risk reduction, and mass casualty management.

Vinitha Ravindran, deputy dean, College of Nursing, was also present.