Kanniyakumari district administration has planned various programmes in view of International Day for Disaster Reduction to be observed on October 13.

As part of the programmes, school students will take out an awareness rally from SLB Government Higher Secondary School. This will be followed by a drill by Fire and Rescue Services personnel, and competitions for students in oratory, essay writing and drawing. Students from LKG to Plus Two can register their names with the Headmaster of SLB Govt. Higher Secondary School at 9 a.m. on Oct. 13. College students can register their names with the Principal of MS University College.