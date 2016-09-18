Tidy sands:Coast Guard Personnel collecting plastic waste at New Harbour beach in Thoothukudi on Saturday.— Photo: N. Rajesh

Indian Coast Guard station here, in coordination with VOC Port Trust, conducted an awareness campaign at the New Harbour Beach on Saturday in the wake of ‘International Coastal Clean-up Day’.

Under the initiative of the United Nations Environment Programme, the ‘International Coastal Clean-up Day’ is observed on the third Saturday of September every year to disseminate awareness on the importance of keeping the beaches clean and to make the seashore pollution-free. Hence, the Coast Guard personnel and their families along with personnel from VOC Port, Central Industrial Security Force, Coastal Security Group, NSS volunteers, NCC cadets and Thoothukudi Corporation cleaned the beach.

More than 500 persons participated in the exercise and removed degradable and non-degradable wastes discarded along the beach. This cleaning drive was also utilised to educate the students and local community to become part of the marine debris management for maintaining clean marine environment.

Students of V.V. College of Engineering, Thisaiyanvilai, led by principal P. Padmanabhan and director I. Sundarapandi, cleaned the Kulasekarapattinam beach as the coastal hamlet housing Sri Mutharamman Temple would attract thousands of devotees during the Puja festival.

Over 60 students of the college collected discarded plastic bottles, degradable and non-degradable waste from the beach.

Volunteers of Holy Cross Home Science College in Thoothukudi cleaned the Tharuvai Grounds as part of ‘Swaach Bharat Abhiyan’ on Saturday.

