Fearing threat to their lives, a couple belonging to different castes have sought protection at SP office here after they got married.

According to the petition they have given at the SP office, Ananthi (19) of Okkaiyur village near Arani, working in Kattuppakkam in Chennai, fell in love with Murali of Kattuppakam. On coming to know about their affair, Ananthi’s parents took her back to village and planned to marry her off to another man. Knowing their plan, she came out of her home and married Murali. Ananthi has complained that her parents had given a petition in Arani taluk police station and that they were planning to kill them.