As part of preparations for successful roll out of Goods and Service Tax, Salem Central Excise and Service Tax Commissionerate, functioning under the Central Board of Excise and Customs, Union Ministry of Revenue, organised an interaction session on the model GST law and its processes and procedures in the city recently.

The event was organised for the benefit of the traders of Salem, Erode, Namakkal and Dharmapuri districts.

S. Arokiaraj, Joint Commissioner, Central Excise and Service Tax, who gave an overview of the new taxation regime, said that goods and service tax is the biggest reform of indirect taxation in India.

While acknowledging that the government is fully committed to roll out GST on the said date, he said that trade and industry are important stakeholders and in that endeavour training of trade and industry will be a priority.

C. Thiyagarajan, Deputy Commissioner, and G. Satish, Assistant Commissioner, spoke on various issues of GST regime.