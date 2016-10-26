Dairy farming plays a vital role in helping farmers generate a sustainable income when compared to other livestock enterprises. Constraint analysis on dairy farming was conducted among dairy farmers of Tirunelveli district and it was found that minimal production of green fodder and high cost of concentrates were the major constraints. To overcome these, two research projects such as ‘Popularization of TANUVAS mineral mixture’ and ‘Azolla as low cost feed supplement’ have been implemented at the Department of Veterinary and Animal Husbandry Extension Education, Veterinary College and Research Institute (VCRI), Tirunelveli with financial assistance from NABARD.

In order to transfer the outcome of these projects, “farmers-scientists interaction programme” was organised on Tuesday at VCRI for the beneficiaries of NABARD projects, M. Thirunavukkarasu, Dean, VCRI, who presided over the programme, said in a statement. S. Nagoor Ali Jinnah, Chief General Manager, NABARD, Chennai distributed inputs to beneficiaries. J. Sadakkadulla, Regional Director, Reserve Bank of India, Chennai released a DVD-video lesson on “cultivation of azolla.” K. Ramalingam, Assistant General Manager, NABARD, Tirunelveli was present. Earlier, S. Senthilkumar, Principal Investigator and Assistant Professor, Department of Veterinary and Animal Husbandry Extension Education welcomed the gathering. A total of 131 NABARD farmers’ club members attended.