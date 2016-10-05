Virudhunagar District Consumer Dispute Redressal Forum on Tuesday imposed a fine of Rs. 10,000 on Life Insurance Corporation of India, Srivilliputtur Branch, for non-payment of compensation to a woman, P. Pandilakshmi, following the death of her husband A.Palpandi, whose life was covered for Rs. 5 lakh.

When the 35-year-old woman approached the branch, she was denied the claim form and was told that she was not eligible to get compensation, though she was the nominee in all the five policies. Subsequently, she sent a legal notice to the branch.

Palpandi, who was a clerk in a cooperative society, had taken five policies covering his life for an insured amount of Rs. one lakh each in March 2015. After he had paid the annual premium for all the policies, he died on August 30, 2015, due to jaundice.

Responding to the legal notice, the insurance company claimed that the woman had not made any representation seeking claim form.

When the case came up for hearing, the president, V. Balasundarakumar, said that the branch should have treated the legal notice as the claim form and settled the compensation to the rural woman.

Mr. Balasundarakumar ordered that the compensation of Rs.5.14 lakh should be paid within one month from the date of verdict, failing which the insurance company should pay it with an interest of 6 per cent. He also ordered the company to pay a compensation of Rs. 10,000 to the widow for her mental agony and Rs. 3,000 towards legal expenses.