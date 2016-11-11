Even while welcoming the abolition of Rs. 500 and Rs. 1,000 currency notes, the Tamil Nadu Sand Lorry Owners’ Federation has urged the government to direct the sand quarries in the state to accept these higher denominations to lift the sand loads.

President of the Tamil Nadu Sand Lorry Owners Federation Sella Rajamani said in a statement here that majority of the lorries and the crew are waiting in the quarries for the past two days for lifting the sand.

The sudden announcement has caused untold hardship to the drivers at the quarries.

The government had already directed the hospitals, petrol bunks, medical shops and railway stations to accept the Rs. 500 and Rs. 1,000 currency as usual.

Mr. Sella Rajamani said that the drivers have already possessed higher denominations, which the quarries are not accepting. The government should direct the sand quarries to accept the higher denominations from the lorry drivers.

The government should also take steps tor provided food to the lorry drives and cleaners at all the quarries till this problem was solved.

C. Dhanaraj, Secretary, State Lorry Owners Federation-Tamil Nadu, said that the sudden announcement had badly hit the drivers and cleaners from Tamil Nadu, which have already taken goods to northern states.

The drivers possessed adequate amount of higher currency, but could not use it for taking food and for other daily expenses. They also face problem in the toll plazas. The closure of the ATMs for two consecutive days has further worsened the situation.