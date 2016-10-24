Private schools, hospitals and institutions should have appropriate equipment to handle disasters and fight fire, said Collector Sajjansingh R. Chavan here on Saturday.

Addressing a meeting of representatives from private schools, hospitals and institutions, Mr. Chavan appealed to them to prepare themselves to face any eventuality in case of natural disaster during the ensuing north-east monsoon.

Hospitals should keep enough stock of medicines needed for a possible spurt in seasonal diseases.

Educational institutions, hospitals and other private firms situated in low-lying areas should have emergency exits and apparatus to evacuate those caught in floods.

All buildings should have fire-fighting equipment and also should give the people there training in handling these equipment.

As a precautionary measure, wirings in buildings that were over 15 years old should be replaced with new ones, Mr. Chavan said.

Private institutions and schools should have a detailed plan for disaster management and should have a complete list of their employees, the Collector added.

District Revenue Officer S. Elango, Nagercoil Revenue Divisional Officer R. Rajkumar, Chief Educational Officer V. Jayakumar, tahsildhars of all taluks and other officials participated.