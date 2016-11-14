In the absence of ATM facility at Nagercoil railway junction, which recorded an annual passenger revenue of over Rs. 40 crore, passengers in need of money at the last minute were facing difficulty, said P. Edward Jeni, secretary, Kanniyakumari District Rail Users Association (KDRUA), here on Sunday.

In a statement issued here, Mr. Jeni said though an ATM was sanctioned by Federal Bank five years ago, the machine had not yet been installed at the junction.

He appealed to nationalised banks to come forward to commission their ATMs at the junction.

The passengers now had to walk at least a kilometre to withdraw money from the ATM centre on Kottar Main Road, he said.

Point of Sale facility

The KDRUA also appealed to railway authorities to introduce Point of Sale facility (debit/credit card swipe equipment) at the passenger reservation counters at the junction, as it would help hundreds of passengers book tickets using their debit/credit cards in the wake of difficulties faced due to invalidation of high-value currencies, Mr. Jeni added.