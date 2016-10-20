Srivaikuntam Inspector of Police G. Venkatesan suffered injuries on Tuesday night allegedly after a bike, ridden by two persons, hit him at KTK Nagar in Srivaikuntam.

The accident occurred while he was checking vehicles, sources said.

When Mr. Venkatesan was enquiring with a group of men sitting inside a parked van at the locality, a speeding motorbike, hit him and fled the scene.

He suffered injuries on his face, and was admitted to Tirunelveli Government Medical College Hospital.

Srivaikuntam police have registered a case under Sections of 279 and 337 of the Indian Penal Code, based on a complaint lodged by police driver Muthu Kumar.

Later, the Inspector was discharged from the hospital, sources said.