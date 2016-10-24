Revenue Divisional Officer (Tirupur) P. Murugesan and Tahsildar (Tirupur North) S. Murugadoss conducted random and lightning inspections at eight out of the 22 shops that possess ‘permanent’ licences to sell crackers in Tirupur North limits, on Sunday evening.

Mr. Murugadoss said that the checks were conducted to ascertain whether the shop premises had the various mandatory parameters such as entry and exit doors, fire extinguishers, and buckets containing sand and water, among others, in place.

He said the checks would continue in the coming days too. The officials warned of stringent action against people who set shops in violation of rules as well as those who operate sales outlets without permission.