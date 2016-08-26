This will also facilitate quicker draining of floods during the monsoon

Work on strengthening of irrigation infrastructure and other improvements in the Vennar sub-basin, being implemented in the six river beds, will ensure irrigation facility for 44,000 hectares.

It will also facilitate quicker draining of floods during the monsoon.

The rehabilitation and strengthening works, being executed at an estimate of Rs.440.50 crore sanctioned by Asia Development Fund, aims at improving the sluices, dredging of silt and renovation of shutters.

Dredging work

The works completed included 23 packages of dredging for a total length of 43.55 km at a cost of Rs. 61 lakh, renovation of five shutters at an estimate of Rs.9.50 lakh and 26 strengthening of other irrigation infrastructure at an investment of Rs.80.50 lakh, said S. Palanisamy, District Collector, who inspected the progress at a number of villages in the sub-basin. The renovation was necessitated as the old and British-built infrastructure had become weak over the decades. The works are being executed in Pandavaiaru, Vellaiaru, Arichandra Nadhi, Vedaranyam Kalvai, Adapparu and Valavanru, he added.

In the Devanadhi river near Nagapattinam, a majority of the work had been completed.

Renovation was in progress at Rayankudi and Pradhapa Ramapuram canals, he added.

B. Ravichandran, Executive Engineer, Vennar Sub-basin, explained the advantages of the programme.