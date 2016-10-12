After restrictions on traffic from Karnataka were lifted at the Kakanallah Check Post last week, the number of tourists from Kerala, and Karnataka entering Ooty have steadily increased, especially during the Puja holidays.

Increase

Though the increase in the number of tourists have given hotels, restaurants, and small businesses cause for cheer, it has once again also laid bare the infrastructure problems plaguing the town.

Officials at the Government Botanical Garden said that on average, around 9,300 visitors came to the park since April of this year.

However, the numbers increased to more than 20,000 a day during the Puja holidays.

The increase in the number of tourists led to traffic snarls across the town, and many instances of illegal parking. Roads were also extremely crowded, with very few avenues for traffic to pass through, as tourist vehicles parked along the narrow roads near the Municipal Market, Commercial Road, Government Botanical Garden and Doddabetta Peak.

A top district police official told The Hindu said that The Nilgiris simply did not possess the adequate infrastructure to hold the thousands of tourist vehicles that enter the district during the first and second seasons.

“In total, there are only parking spots for around 700 cars in the town, and for 100 buses. However, more than 10,000 cars and mini buses alone enter the district during the peak seasons,” the official said.

S Manogaran, president of the Coonoor Consumer Protection Association, said that they had brought the issue to the notice of the District Collector.

Parking

“Shopkeepers themselves park around 2,000 vehicles in front of their shops, further exacerbating the problem. As most of them live nearby, we have asked the municipality to request them to leave their vehicles at home and to walk to their shops,” he said.

He said that because of the traffic problems businesses in Coonoor were suffering, as the tourists were givieng the town a miss.