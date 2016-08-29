Roads dug up; several projectsare yet to be completed

While the Puducherry administration is engrossed in a cleanliness drive, their attention towards infrastructure seems to have come down over time. The roads dug up for laying pipelines are left without asphalting and speed breakers are wrongly laid. Roads across Puducherry, with the exception of Boulevard Town, are either damaged or dug up causing inconvenience to pedestrians and motorists. Projects like road over bridge at Arumathapuram and 100-feet Road are yet to be completed. Hope the slogans ‘prosperous’ and ‘development’ includes even infrastructure and people in it.

Complaint backfires

AIADMK legislative party leader A. Anbazhagan was caught in an embarrassing situation as he made a strong plea in the Assembly to enforce a ban on banners and cut-outs. He said parties were displaying cut-outs in every nook and cranny. As he was about to finish, Congress member R. K. R Anantharaman reminded Mr Anbazhagan that it was only a few days ago that his brother, Bhaskar, also a legislator, erected banners in Mudhaliarpet announcing his birthday. As the house erupted into laughter, Anbazhagan quietly took a back seat.

(Reporting by S. Senthalir and Rajesh B. Nair)