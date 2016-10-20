Inflow at Hogenakkal plummeted to 1,200 cusecs on Wednesday morning, touching a new low in recent times ever since the start of the renewed conflict between Tamil Nadu and Karnataka .

Inflow from Biligudulu fell drastically in the past few days. On Tuesday, the inflow dipped further to 2,200 cusecs. Even as the realisation of water at Mettur dipped to 1,642 cusecs on Wednesday, farmers and the official machinery are hopeful of an increase in the quantum of inflow following the Supreme Court’s direction to Karnataka government to continue to release 2,000 cusecs in the Cauvery.

Inflow into the Mettur dam which stood at 7,051 cusecs on Sunday , dropped to 3,738 cusecs on Monday and to 2,278 cusecs on Tuesday. The fall in the inflow was following Karnataka government’s decision to close down the sluices of both the Krishnaraja Sagar and the Kabini reservoirs last Sunday citing no water in the dams for meeting even the drinking water needs in that State.

The Public Works Department which stepped up the quantum of release from 12,000 cusecs to 18,000 cusecs on October 13, once again brought it down to 12,000 cusecs three days later owing to poor realisation.

Water level in the dam stood at 61.41 feet on Wednesday against its full level of 120 feet. The storage level was 25.750 tmc against the dam’s full capacity of 93.47 tmc. About 12,000 cusecs is being discharged from the dam for Samba crop in the delta districts, PWD sources said.