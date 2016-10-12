There is a reasonable increase in the realisation of water in river Cauvery at Mettur dam with an inflow of 6,873 cusecs on Tuesday.

This is the first time in the last fortnight that the realisation of water in the Cauvery at Mettur dam has crossed 6,000 cusecs.

Water level in the dam stood at 69.70 feet on Tuesday against its full level of 120 feet.

The storage level was 32.444 tmc against the dam's full capacity of 93.47 tmc.

About 12,000 cusecs is being discharged from the dam since September 20, when the sluices of the dam were opened for commencing farm operations in delta districts, according to PWD sources.