There was further fall in the realisation of water in River Cauvery at Mettur following the closure of Krishnaraja Sagar and Kabini reservoirs in Karnataka state.

The quantum of inflow into Mettur Dam which stood at 2,278 cusecs on Tuesday and to 1,642 cusecs on Wednesday dipped to 1,017 cusecs on Thursday morning.

With the failure of North – East monsoon, the official machinery and the farming community are fully depending on the release of about 2,000 cusecs of water in River Cauvery by Karnataka government as per Wednesday’s Supreme Court direction, for improving the prospects of Samba crop to a certain extent.

With the sharp fall in the quantum of inflow, the water level in the dam went down to 60.14 feet, against its full level of 120 feet.

The storage level was 24.791 tmc against the dam’s full capacity of 93.47 tmc.

About 12,000 cusecs of water is being discharged from the dam for Samba crop season in the 12 delta districts, according to Public Works Department sources.