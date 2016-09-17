Even while the Chief Minister’s announcement on the release of water from Mettur Dam for farm activities from September 20 is expected to bring much cheer to the delta farmers, the water level in Mettur Dam is not expected to touch the 90 feet mark, which is the usual protocol for the discharge of water, by then.

The water level in Mettur Dam stood at 84.76 feet on Friday against its full level of 120 feet. The storage was 46.865 tmc against its full capacity of 93.47 tmc. The inflow into the dam was 12,627 cusecs. About 1,250 cusecs is being discharged from the dam for meeting the drinking water needs in delta region.

The inflow into the dam, which remained more than 15,000 cusecs since September 10, dropped to 13,090 cusecs on Thursday and to 12,627 cusecs on Friday.

Though the announcement on the release of water when the dam level had not reached 90 feet mark has surprised the farmers, this is not the first time that the government has taken a decision on this count. On a few occasions in the recent past, the government has released water from the Stanley Reservoir when the dam level was well below 90 feet mark.

The government announced release of water from the dam from September 17, 2012 when the water level stood at 84.15 feet. However, the decision did not surprise the farmers, as dams in Karnataka were nearing their full capacity and were expected to open with more rainfall. But now, the Karnataka government has been repeatedly saying that there was no water in Krishnaraja Sagar and Kabini reservoirs even for meeting the drinking water needs of the people of that state.

Again way back in 2003, the Mettur Dam level stood at 72.52 feet only, when water was released on October 7. The Public Works Department sources said that the government took a decision on releasing water from the dam when it had as low as 52.13 feet in 1996.

On both these occasions, water release was delayed by more than three months from the customary date of June 12, the sources say.

In the last two years, the dam had adequate water when announcement was made on release of water, though after a delay of few weeks in both the years.

During last year, water was released on August 9 for farm activities in about 12 lakh acres, against the customary date of June 12. The water level then stood at 96 feet. Soon, thanks to good widespread rainfall in the catchment areas in Karnataka, the dam received reasonably good inflow. Due to this, water was also released into the East-West canal for irrigation activities in about 45,000 acres in Salem, Namakkal and Erode districts on August 20, 2015.

Following continued good position, the PWD stepped up the release of water from Mettur Dam for the farm activities a few times last year.

While the release of water in East-West Canal was suspended on January 18 this year, the water release in River Cauvery was continued due to the Mahamaham festival and the shutters were finally closed by February end.

In 2014, the release of water was deferred by a few weeks from the customary date due to poor storage. With the water level crossing 109-foot mark (storage level 77.50 tmc), water was released from the Stanley Reservoir on August 10 that year.