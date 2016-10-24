Water level in the dam dipped to 55.93 feet against its full level of 120 feet— Photo: E. Lakshmi Narayanan

For the third consecutive day, the realisation of water in the Cauvery at Mettur was below 500 cusecs.

The poor inflow into the dam is despite the Supreme Court’s directive to Karnataka on October 18 to keep releasing 2,000 cusecs of water every day in the Cauvery till further orders, which the Karnataka government preferred to defy, citing poor storage in its reservoirs for meeting even the drinking water needs.

The inflow into the Mettur dam stood at 322 cusecs on Sunday morning compared to 310 cusecs it registered on Saturday and 484 cusecs on Friday. Due to steep fall in the realisation of water in the river, the water level in the Mettur dam dipped to 55.93 feet against its full level of 120 feet. The storage level was 21.749 tmc against the full capacity of 93.47 tmc.

About 12,000 cusecs of water is being discharged from the dam for the ongoing Samba crop season in 12 delta districts, according to Public Works Department sources.