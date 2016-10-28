Brigadier G.S. Rathore, Defence Service Staff College, laying a wreath at the war memorial in Wellington.— Photo: M. Sathyamoorthy

The 70th Infantry Day was celebrated at the Wellington Military Station near Coonoor on Thursday.

The day commemorates the infantry division’s occupation of the Kashmir valley in 1947 after waging pitched battles with the Pakistani army.

A wreath laying ceremony was organised at the war memorial at the Madras Regimental Centre.

The wreaths were laid “in honour of those infantry men who made the supreme sacrifice to the nation,” a press release said.

The wreaths were laid by Brigadier Ajit Singh (retired), Brigadier G.S. Rathore, Defence Service Staff College, Brigadier S.K. Sangwan, Commandant of the Madras Regimental Centre and senior infantry officers and soldiers.

Speaking at the event, Mr. Ajit Singh said the infantry had been key to fighting off the Pakistani army.