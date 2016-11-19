The infant mortality rate at the time of deliveries has come down by 30 per cent in the district compared to last year, thanks to the adoption of safe delivery procedures and implementation of different government programmes aimed at improving the health condition of the pregnant women.

The special schemes of the state government such as the Dr. Muthulakshmi Reddy Maternity Benefit Scheme (MRMBS) and the follow up action taken on the study and survey undertaken by various organisations on the infant mortality in the district were mainly responsible for bringing down the infant mortality rate to a big extent much to the satisfaction both the health department officials and the general public alike, said the District Collector V. Sampath, while addressing a review meeting of the implementation of government health schemes in the district on Thursday.

The Dr. Muthulakshmi Reddy scheme is implemented with an objective of providing assistance to poor pregnant women to ensure the nutritional food and compensating the wage loss suffered by them during the pregnancy period.

Under this scheme, cash assistance of Rs. 12,000 is provided in three instalments to pregnant women directly.

The district accounted for eleven government hospitals, 84 primary health centres and twenty urban primary health centres and safe delivery procedures adopted in all these hospital, which led to the reduction of the infant mortality rate at the time of deliveries by 30 per cent, compared to last year, Mr. Samapth said.

He reviewed the implementation of all the government programmes to prevent the diseases across the district and urged the doctors of the government hospitals to serve with service mindedness.

Inbasekaran, Joint Director of Health Services; K. Poonkodi, Deputy Director of Health Services; other deputy directors – Gopalakrishnan (tuberculosis), Anushya (leprosy), Valarmathi (family welfare); participated in the meeting.