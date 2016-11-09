Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s announcement that Rs. 500 and Rs. 1,000 notes will cease to be legal tender from mid-night on Tuesday was received with shock and surprise by the representatives of trade and industry and the common public alike.

“The announcement is incredible and is bound to cause hardship in the initial days”, they said.

S. S. Yuvaraj, vice chairman, Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), Salem district, said that the people never expected such an announcement and it has shell shocked people belonging to all walks of life.

No doubt, all will face difficulties in the initial days. But everyone has to make some sacrifice in the interest of the nation, Mr. Yuvaraj said.

As the Prime Minister rightly said that common people will positively support the move, he added.

K. Mariappan, president of the Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Salem, said that the move will hit not only the trade and industry, but also the common man.

He said that the government would have done well by giving some time to the people to adjust themselves. The sudden closure of banks and ATMs will create unnecessary anxiety among the citizens. However, if the government has done it for protecting the interest of the country, the trade and industry will support it.

Meanwhile, on hearing the announcement, people swamped the ATMs situated in their respective localities in the late evening hours. They preferred to withdraw Rs. 400 at a time to ensure that they get currency of Rs. 100 denomination only. Soon, many of the ATMs in Salem city and other parts of the district went dry.

Many of the shops stopped receiving the Rs. 500 and Rs. 1,000 notes with immediate effect. Some of the shops received the same with a discount of certain percentage ranging from 10 to 30 per cent.