A group of industrialists in Tirupur knitwear cluster, who basically hail from villages situated in the immediate hinterland, are all set to roll an ambitious project of adopting their native villages and carry out to infrastructure as well as environmental projects.

The entire expenses for the development works will be borne by the industrialists themselves.

“Though the concept has recently been germinated in the thought process of the industrialists who are part of Young Indians, the youth wing of Confederation of Indian Industry, the other non-member industrialists too are going to be part of the venture”, S. Kathiresh, chairman of Young Indians (Tirupur chapter), told The Hindu . According to him, the project can be seen as a ‘thanksgiving’ gesture to the native hamlets and improve the living conditions of the next generation of people coming up from the said hamlets in the process. To start with, a set of 18 owners of textile units have come together to adopt Devampalayam village in the city outskirts. All of them hail from the same place.

The businessmen are planning to make the village litter-free by implementing solid waste management and rejuvenate the potential of an irrigation tank located in the area. “To remove the liquid and solid wastes, women from the hamlet will be employed so that they could get some earnings. For coordination of this activity, services of SWAN (Sripuram Women’s Active Network) formed by wives of industrialists will be utilised”, he said. Women Self Help Group will be formed in the village for implementation of solid waste management programme. “We also have plans to green the village through the Miyawaki method of planting saplings developed by a Japanese botanist”, said Mr. Kathiresh.