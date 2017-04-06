Indira Banerjee sworn in HC Chief Justice

more-in

Justice Indira Banerjee was sworn-in Chief Justice of the Madras High Court on Wednesday. Governor Ch. Vidyasagar Rao administered the oath of office to her at a ceremony in Raj Bhavan after presenting her the warrant of appointment.

Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami, judges of the Madras High Court, Council of Ministers, Chief Secretary Girija Vaidyanathan and senior officials were present .

Expressing gratitude to the warm welcome accorded by the Advocate General and various associations of advocates, Justice Banerjee said that she was privileged to be appointed chief of the court which has a great heritage.

“The heritage casts additional burden on me; I sincerely believe that I could live up to all of your expectations in discharging my duty with the cooperation of my brother and sister judges and the members of the Bar,” she said.

Praising the significance of Tamil as the longest surviving classical language, the Chief Justice said she was glad to have the opportunity to live in Tamil Nadu. “I wanted to learn Tamil and read some of the Tamil literature. I hope now I would get the opportunity to do that,” she said.

She noted that the Madras High Court has produced many legal luminaries and greatly contributed to the development of law.