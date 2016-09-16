Indian Bank, Tiruvannamalai Region, has organised a mega loan mela at its regional office located near Arivoli Park here on Saturday and Sunday.

Similar melas are being organised in five other places of the district, including Cheyyar, Arani, Vandavasi, Polur and Thandarampattu on the same days. The bank targets to disburse loans to the tune of Rs. 60 crore through these camps.

R.Gajendran, Regional Manager, told reporters at a press conference here on Thursday that they plan to disburse housing loan, vehicle loan, Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) loans for business projects, Pradhan Mantri Mudra Loans, loans for green field enterprises provided under Stand Up India scheme to SC/ST applicants or women applicants from non SC/ST applicants.

Customers should submit identity proofs, Aadhar card, PAN card, proof of income and land documents at the camp.

Mr. Gajendran said, “In the MSME sector, we expect to give loans for ventures in the service industry, hotel, fabrication, trading, roof manufacturing, bio fertilizer manufacturing and agro processing etc., in general. We give training to candidates who want to tart fresh business through our Indian Bank Self Employment Training Institute.”