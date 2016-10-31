E-banking services

at varsity

VELLORE: Indian Bank launched e-banking services on the campus of VIT University on Friday.

Mahesh Kumar Jain, managing director and chief executive officer, Indian Bank, inaugurated the e-banking lounge and distributed certificates to students, who had developed apps to utilise the services. He said that the number of customers on VIT campus had reached 60,000, according to a press release.

G. Viswanathan, chancellor of the university, said that growth of any country could be assessed by the growth of the banking sector. He said that seven ATMs were opened on the campus.