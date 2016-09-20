India has become the regional hub for higher education, said Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports Vijay Goel, while delivering the convocation address at the Rajiv Gandhi National Institute of Youth Development (RGNIYD) at Sriperumbudur, on Sunday.

The Union Minister said that the country attracted learners from all over the world, as the higher education institutions here were governed by the highest standards of ethics and accountability.

Despite a few basic problems in the education sector, the increased student enrollment and has dramatically enhanced the learning outcome, with the well-planned student-centric learning-driven model of education.

Further, with the effective use of technology, the country was able to resolve the excellence and equality issue, he added.

The Union Government, he said, has invested substantially on youth development programmes and also on skill development programmes to empower students, so as to even out the demographic discrepancies of the youth falling in the age group of 28 years and above by 2020.

Earlier, Mr. Vijay Goel declared open the National Youth Resource Centre and the Exhibition Centre and Gallery in the RGNIYD premises.