High drama prevailed at the Aravakurichi taluk office on Thursday as an Independent candidate S. Ismail of Ulundurpettai in Villupuram district staged a protest against the rejection of his nomination.

Upon hearing that his nomination was rejected for failing to attach the certificate to prove his name in the voter’s list, Mr. Ismail kept on pleading with the Returning Officer to accept the nomination. However, his plea did not evoke positive response from the election authorities.

Following this, Mr. Ismail, along with his friend Abdul Wahith of Pethanaickenpatti in Salem district, staged a dharna in front of the car of Election Observer Bhupal Singh Manral at the taluk office. On information, the police rushed there and detained them. They were subsequently released in the afternoon.