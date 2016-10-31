The number of fire accidents on Deepavali day due to bursting of crackers went up to 13 this year when compared to five in 2015.

Lack of adequate rain and the dry condition had led to the increased number of accidents, according to Fire and Rescue Services sources. While thatched roofs and pandal were gutted in three incidents, 10 coconut grooves were burnt in as many places. A thatched roof shed put up in a house at Mahathanapuram, a pandal put up in connection with a temple function in Manavalapuram and a shed put up in the terrace of a house in Parakkai were damaged. However, fire tenders prevented fire from spreading to other areas.