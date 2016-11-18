The inflow into the Mettur Dam rose to 1,241 cusecs on Thursday. This is the first time in the last 10 days that the realisation of water at Mettur has crossed the four-digit mark.

The inflow into the dam remained meagre well below 200 cusecs in the last 10 days much to the concern of the farming community and the official machinery alike.

At least on three days the inflow was less than three-digit mark – 58 cusecs on November 11, 83 cusecs on November 13, and 95 cusecs on the next day. The inflow remained at 153 cusecs and 464 cusecs in the last two days and it rose to 1,241 cusecs on Thursday, according to PWD sources. About 500 cusecs of water is being discharged from the dam for the Samba season in the 12 delta districts.