Tex Valley Textile Mall at Gangapuram in the district witnessed footfall of about three lakh, which was more than double that of last year, for its second edition of exhibition attracting Deepavali shoppers.

Compared to nearly 1.25 lakh visitors last year, there were about three lakh festival shoppers this time at the integrated wholesale textile market that has made its presence felt at the national level.

And so was the increase in the number of stalls from 120 to 160. There was a concentration of textile products last year, and this time around, there was a vast array of consumer products for sale.

A formal inauguration on October 20 by the managing director of MCR Dhotis, Robin, in the presence of the Chairman of Tex Valley, Periyasamy, and other functionaries marked the start of the exhibition. During the three days from October 21 to 23, there were prizes, including two-wheelers, for the visitors.

Buyers came from as far as Bengaluru to avail themselves of the benefit of as much as 35 per cent of the product costs since most of the stalls were put up by manufacturers themselves, managing director of Tex Valley Rajasekar said, adding shoppers also came from various parts of Erode and neighbouring districts in droves.

The connectivity of the textile hub located along the Salem-Coimbatore National Highway, coupled with the awareness of its significance, was a vital factor for the drastic rise in the number of visitors, according to the organisers.

