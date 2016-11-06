Toilet construction on New Bus Stand premises in Salemis yet to be completed.- Photo: E. Lakshmi Narayanan

Six months have passed since the construction of free-use toilets at the Dr. MGR Integrated Bus Terminus (New Bus Stand) has begun. But the work was halted causing inconvenience to the commuters.

The corporation-owned premise is maintained by a private company for many years now. But in the absence of adequate toilets, commuters are forced to defecate in the open on the premises.

The free-use toilets near the entry point on Omalur Main Road could not be used after construction of flyover work has begun.

Thus, the toilet on the entry/ exit point on Meyyanur Main Road is the only one on the premises. Thousands of commuters use the bus stand everyday. But due to inadequate toilets, many commuters use the open space as toilet.

Work on to construct additional toilets was halted as the contractor was not settled his amount as per the agreement terms. Commuters are facing inconvenience everyday and demanded that the construction work be immediately resumed and completed. “Sanitation is a major issue on the premises due to absence of adequate toilets,” they added.

They wanted cleaning done on the premises so that commuters are not threatened by outbreak of diseases.