The inter-state border was cordoned off by Tamil Nadu and Karnataka police.

The ‘Karnataka bandh’ remained incident-free here at the inter-state border, except for the intermittent protests by Kannada outfits at the Athibelli gateway overlooking Tamil Nadu border.

The inter-state border was cordoned off by the respective State police, with Karnataka police securing Athibelli border, and Tamil Nadu police securing Jujuvadi checkpost, disallowing any movement of vehicles.

Eight Kannada outfits including Jai Karnataka, Karnataka Praja Shakthi, Kannada Sena, Kannada Jagruti Vedike, Kannada Rakshana Vedike, Samrudhi Karnataka, Akila Karnataka Badavara Visa Rakshana Sannidhi arrived at Athibelli and marked symbolic protests raising slogans against Tamil Nadu.

However, as of Friday noon, the bandh called by Karnataka remained incident free at the border here.

Jujuvadi checkpost that marks the boundary of Tamil Nadu has remained secured by Tamil Nadu police force since late Monday, after sporadic protests were reported from across the border.

Inter-state movement of buses has since been derailed, and over 910 buses, both private and State transport buses that ply daily between Tamil Nadu and Bengaluru had stayed off roads for the last four days. However, until last evening, non-Tamil Nadu registered vehicles were allowed movement across the border and Karnataka buses were allowed entry into Hosur by the police.

On Friday, except private vehicles, no Karnataka vehicles made entry into Jujuvadi.