RELIGION

Sri Vishnu Sahasranama Parayana Sabha: Sri Vishnu Sahasranama parayanam, Adhava Residential Complex, 81, Amma Mandapam Road, Srirangam, 6 p.m.; Sri Vaishnava Ramanuja Koodam, 12, Malligaipoo Agraharam, 7 p.m.

Sri Rama Nama Sath Sangam: Sri Rama Nama parayanam, 24, II Street, North Extension, SMESC Colony, 6 p.m.

Sri Vaishnava Sanghoshti Organising Committee: Sri Ramanuja Sahasrabdi celebrations, Holy procession from Sri Thaayar sannidhi, Srirangam Sri Ranganathaswamy temple through Uthira and Chithra streets, 8 a.m.; Honouring of Jeers by C. Vidyasagar Rao, Governor, Goratha Moolai, Srirangam, 11 a.m..

CULTURE

Ponni Kala Kendra: Second anniversary, vocal concert by Sriranjani Santhanagopalan and party, 6.15 p.m.

GENERAL

Bharathidasan University: Convocation, C.Vidyasagar Rao, Governor and Chancellor, presides, N.Valarmathi, Programme Director, Microwave Remote Sensing Satellite Programme, ISRO Satellite Centre, Bengaluru, delivers the convocation address, K.P.Anbazhagan, Minister for Higher Education, participates, university campus, 2.45 p.m.

Jamal Mohamed College Department of Zoology: Seminar on Environmental challenges to climate change, B.N.Jagatap, Director, Chemistry Group, Bhabha Atomic Research Centre, inaugurates, 10 a.m.; Department of Hotel Management and Catering Science: Lecture on ‘Job opportunities in tourism and hospitality sectors,’ by R.Kapilan, corporate training manager, Sangam Group of Hotels, 10.30 a.m.

Reddy Educational Trust Cauvery College for Women: Foundation Day, R.Muthukrishnan, former Chief Education Officer, chief guest, 3.30 p.m.

Indian Oil Corporation Ltd: On site emergency response drill, Vazhavanthankottai, 11 a.m.

Sharon, JCI Tiruchi Excel, Lions Club of Tiruchi Metropolitan and Joseph Eye Hospital: Free eye screening camp, Holy Cross Matric Higher Secondary School, Somarasampettai, 10.30 a.m.

Hallmark Business School: Workshop on ‘The business plan and beyond,’ K.Balasubramanian, Managing Director, Creative Management Consultancy, resource person, 9.30 a.m.

Kongunadu College of Engineering and Technology, Tholurpatti: Workshop on ‘Role of green chemistry for sustainable environment,’ 9.30 a.m.; Seminar on ‘Forced convection solar air heater for agricultural purpose,’ 5.30 p.m.

Jamal Mohamed College Department of Fashion Technology and Costume Designing:‘ Designiva-season 2,’ 2 p.m.