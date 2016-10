Hallmark Business School: Programme on Financial plan for young investors, P. Sivarajadhanavel, assistant professor, Kongu Engineering College, resource person, 10 a.m.

Saranathan College of Engineering Department of Management Studies: Talk by P.Mookapillai, Managing Director, Mangal & Mangal, 10.35 a.m.

Tiruchi Derma Club and Indian Association of Dermatologists, Venereologists and Leprologists: 20th Dermazone South and 7th Cuticon TN 2016, scientific sessions, Hotel Sangam, 8.30 a.m.

Srirangam Sri Ranganathaswamy Temple: Navarathri festival, kollu, Thousand Pillar Mandapam, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

