St. Joseph’s College: Department of Business Administration, workshop on ‘Entrepreneurial skills development,’ F.R. Alexander Pravin Durai, Dean, School of Management Studies, delivers keynote address, 9.30 a.m.

National College: Workshop for M. Phil. scholars on ‘ Technology-assisted research,’ R. Nagalakshmi, Assistant Professor, National Institute of Technology, Tiruchi, inaugurates, 10.30 a.m

National Institute of Technology: Sarathy Diwas, thanksgiving to bus drivers and conductors, NIT-T Main gate, 7.30 a.m.

Sri Mahalakshmi Thayar Temple: Thirukalyana mahothsavam, Ganapathy-Lakshmi-Sudarasana-Narayana-Dhanvanthri homams,7 a.m.; thirumanjanam, 8 a.m.; thirukalyanam, 8 a.m.; maha deeparadhana, Mannarpuram, 11 a.m.

Please Wait while comments are loading...