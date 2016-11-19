RELIGION

Rathina Vinayakar Temple: Thiruvasaga Mutrodal by Swarna Somasundaram of Thiruneriya Tamil Mandram, temple premises, DB Road, R.S. Puram, 9 a.m.

Vedapatashala: Varshika Dhina Utsav, Swami Omkarananda of Vedapuri in Theni takes part, Thiruvenkatasamy Road - West, R.S. Puram, 4.30 p.m.

CULTURE

Kasthuri Sreenivasan Trust: 6th Impressionist Series and 156th painting expo, Art Gallery, Avanashi Road, 10 a.m.

Carnatica and Krishna Sweets: Bharat Sangeet Utsav 2016, Sarojini Nataraj Auditorium, Kikkani Higher Secondary School, 4.45 p.m.

Committee of Hosts: Ode to a Nightingale - Unique and befitting tribute and homage to legendry singer M.S. Subbulakshmi, No 1 GD Naidu Street, Race course, 6 p.m.

U and I Be the Change: Happey Feet - Walk-a-change, Walkathon to propel a change to ensure education for underprevileged children, Race Course, 7 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Coimbatore Malayali Samajam - Ladies Wing: 45th annual day and Kerala Piravi Day celebrations, T. Gopalan Nair Memorial Auditorium, 9th Street Extension, Gandhipuram, 4.30 p.m.

The Institute of Cost Accountants of India: Professional Development Programme, CMA Bhavan, SFI Apartments, Sathyamoorthy Road, Ram Nagar, 6 .m.

The Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry: Coming together - A meeting of Chambers of Commerce in Tamil Nadu, Legend Hall, Hotel The Residency Towers, Avanashi Road, 10 a.m.

Giants International: Meeting, Dr.Sivanandam Hall, 10th Street, Gandhipuram, 6 p.m.

Coimbatore Productivity Council: Meditation and Yoga for good health and peace of mind, Council Hall, Vyshnav, Race Course, 9 a.m.