CULTURE

Kasthuri Sreenivasan Trust: 6th Impressionist and 156th painting expo, Art Gallery, Avanashi Road, 10 a.m.

Bharat Sangeeth Utsav: Sarojini Nataraj Auditorium, Kikkani School, 4.30 p.m.

GENERAL

Rathinam Group of Institutions: Signing of MoU with Ampere, Seminar Hall, near Food Court, 3 p.m.

All India VOC People Welfare Association: 80th memorial day day of V.O. Chidambaranar near Oil Crusher used by VOC, Central Prison, 9 a.m.

Coimbatore Productivity Council: Session on Producting, Planning and Control, Council Hall, Vyshnav, Race Course, 9 a.m.

Karunya Business School: Workshop on energy management, auditorium, 2 p.m.