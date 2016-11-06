RELIGION

Sri Muthukrishnaswami Mission Trust: Skanda Sashti festival, Bharatanatyam, Sri Ayyappan Puja Sangham, Sathyamurthy Road, Ram Nagar, 6 p.m.

Rathina Vinayakar Temple: Sashti Vizha, DB Road, R.S. Puram, 8.30 a.m. and 6 p.m.

Coimbatore Nagarathar Illaingar Sangham: Abishekam, Baladhandayuthapani sannidhi, Patteeswarar temple, Perur,

10.30 a.m.

CULTURE

Kasthuri Sreenivasan Trust: Exhibition of Art Expo under Impressionists series, Arts Gallery, Avanashi Road, 10 a.m.

Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan: 17th Dance festival, performance on Ganga and River, Bhavans Auditorium, DB Road, R.S. Puram,

6 p.m.

GENERAL

Save Western Ghats Federation of Tamil Nadu: Meeting, Kumar Kalanand Mani and Panduranga Hegde, GD Matriculation High School, 10.30 a.m.

Raj Vidya Kender: Discourse on Inner Peace, Ardra Hall, Huzur Road, 11 a.m.

Ganapathy Tamil Sangham - Pasumai Kappagam: Elocution, writing, painting and poetry competitions on Thirukural, Gowmara Madalayam, 9 a.m.

Kovai Aram Charitable Trust: Distribution of guides and question and answer bank for students, Sarojini Nataraj Auditorium, Kikkani school, 4 p.m.

Rotary Club of Coimbatore: Cultural competition for rural school children, Government Girls High School, Asokapuram, 2.30 p.m.

Firebird Institute of

Research in Management: Leadership programme - dancing with lions, Chettipalayam, 9.30 a.m.

POLLACHI

Sakthi Institute:

Uravai Thedi - Run for a cause - Run for the elders, Sanmarga Sangam Aged Home, Jothi Nagar, Pollachi, 10 a.m.

More In: Tamil Nadu | National