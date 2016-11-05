RELIGION

Rathina Vinayakar Temple: Sashti Vizha, Alankaram and Archana, temple premises, DB Road, R.S. Puram, 6 p.m.

Muthukrishnaswami Mission Trust: Skanda Sashti Festival, Sandhana abishegam, 10 a.m., Bharathanatyam performance, Sri Ayyappa Puja Sangham, Sathyamurthy Road, Ram Nagar, 6 p.m.

CULTURE

Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan: 17th dance festival, dance on Noyyal and Cauveri, Bhavan’s auditorium, DB Road, R.S. Puram, 6 p.m.

Kasthuri Sreenivasan Trust: Impressionist 2016 art expo series, Art Gallery premises, Avanashi Road,

10 a.m.

GENERAL

Isha: Inauguration of Isha first annual conference on “Innovating India’s Schooling”, Jaggi Vasudev, Union Minister for HRD, Prakash Javadekar, Ganta Srinivasa Rao - HRD Minister for Andhra Pradesh, take part, Isha Yoga Centre,

9.30 a.m.

PSG & Sons Charities: 90th year celebrations, Union HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar takes part, PSGIMSR Auditorium, 12 noon

Kumaraguru College of Technology: Inauguration of Women’s Students Facilities Centre, Union HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar takes part, 1 p.m.

SNR Sons College: Signing of MoU with Unleash Sports LLP Chennai for setting up sports infrastructure and Five alive branded football turf, SNR College auditorium, 10.30 a.m.

Coimbatore Management Association: Meeting of Minds - Panel Discussion, Avanashilingam University, 9.30 a.m.

Nehru Institute of Information Technology and Management: Yoga Da, NIET B Block, Seminar Hall, 9.30 a.m.

Bishop Appasamy College of Education: Eighth Graduation Day, 9.30 a.m.

Lions Club of Coimbatore Ram Nagar: Children’s Day and English Day, St. Pauls Matriculation Higher Secondary School, 2.15 p.m.

SNS College of Technology: Science Expo Sharp 16, 11 a.m.

SNS Academy: Kings of Dance winners ADS Ooty Girls dance show - fund raising event for Peg Leg Donation, SNS Academy Cultural Hall,

6 p.m.

Society for Caring and Sharing: Book review, 13, Kaleeswara Mill Road, 6 p.m.

Rotary Club of Coimbatore and District Sports and Games Welfare Association: Competitions for rural children, Kurudampalayam panchayat, 9.30 a.m.

Rotary Club of Coimbatore Metroplus: Presentation of Pride of Kovai Award on A. Velumani - Chairman and Managing Director of Thyrocare, Hotel Residency, Avanashi Road, 6.30 p.m.

Elite Circle: Pepsodent Gateway - An Inter School national level meet, CODISSIA Trade Fair Complex, off Avanashi Road, 8 a.m.