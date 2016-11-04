RELIGION

Sri Mutukrishna Swami Mission Trust: Skanda Sashti festival, Tender Coconut abishegam, 10 a.m., Veena concert, Sri Ayyappan Puja Sangham, Sathyamurthy Road, Ram Nagar, 6 p.m.

Rathina Vinayakar Temple: Sashti special alankaram, archana and deeparadhana, temple premises, DB Road, R.S. Puram, 8.30 a.m.

CULTURE

Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan: Bhavan’s 17th dance festival, Conferment of Nritya Ratna on Nandini Ramani and dance, Bhavan’s auditorium, DB Road, R.S. Puram, 6 p.m.

Kasthuri Sreenivasan Trust: Impressionist Art Expo series, Art Gallery, Avanashi Road,

10 a.m.

GENERAL

CODISSIA and SIDBI: Counselling and guidance for entrepreneurs, Conference Hall, Huzur Road, 3 p.m.

GR Damodaran College of Science: Compass - Exploring New Direction event of GRD School of Commerce and International Business and Management, Ken McBride, Political Economic Officer of US Consulate General in Chennai speaks on US Presidential Election Process, 11.30 a.m.

GR Damodaran College of Science and Chennai Academy of Motion Pictures: Short film festival, college premises,

10.30 a.m.

DJ Academy of Design: Chrysalis - Budding Designers, DJAD Hall Design Hall, 10.30 a.m.

CII: Conference on Effective Metal Cutting, Hotel Residency Towers, Avanashi Road, 09.30 a.m.

Firebird Institute of Research in Management: Two-day leadership programme “Future Makers”, Training Hall, Chettipalayam Institute premises, 8.30 a.m.

POLLACHI

PA College of Engineering and Technology: Guest lecture on Operating systems, IT Seminar Hall, 9.30 a.m.