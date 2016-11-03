RELIGION
Rathina Vinayakar Temple: Special alankaram and archana for Chathurthi, temple premises, DB Road, R.S. Puram, 8.30 a.m.
Sri Muthukrishnaswami Mission Trust: Kanda Sasti festival, Sri Ayyappan Puja Sangham, Sathyamurthy Road, Ram Nagar,
10 a.m. and 6 p.m.
CULTURE
Kasthuri Sreenivasan Trust: Impressionist art expo, Art Gallery premises, Avanashi Road, 10 a.m.
GENERAL
Siruthuli: Miyawaki method of planting 7,500 saplings at Vellalore compost yard, 9 a.m.
Sri Krishna College of Technology: SKCT Expo for school students, Vankatram Hall, 3 p.m.
GR Damodaran College of Science and Chennai Academy of Motion Pictures: International short film festival, college premises, 10 a.m.
GRG School of Management Studies: Faculty development programme, Institute premises, 9.30 a.m.
Giants International: Organ donation awareness programme, KTVR Group Hospitals, Narayanguru Road, Sai Baba Colony, 11 a.m.
Dr. G.R. Damodaran
College of Science: National symposium on “Role of Women in Developing a technology driven society”, Peter Drucker Hall,
9.30 a.m.
The Camford International School: 7th Founders Day, auditorium, Maniakarampalayam school premises, 5.45 p.m.
Kurinji Hospital: Study of Diabetes Case reports, conference hall,
2 p.m.
Dr. NGP Institute of
Technology: Hands on faculty development programme, Texas Centre, 9.15 a.m.