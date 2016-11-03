RELIGION

Rathina Vinayakar Temple: Special alankaram and archana for Chathurthi, temple premises, DB Road, R.S. Puram, 8.30 a.m.

Sri Muthukrishnaswami Mission Trust: Kanda Sasti festival, Sri Ayyappan Puja Sangham, Sathyamurthy Road, Ram Nagar,

10 a.m. and 6 p.m.

CULTURE

Kasthuri Sreenivasan Trust: Impressionist art expo, Art Gallery premises, Avanashi Road, 10 a.m.

GENERAL

Siruthuli: Miyawaki method of planting 7,500 saplings at Vellalore compost yard, 9 a.m.

Sri Krishna College of Technology: SKCT Expo for school students, Vankatram Hall, 3 p.m.

GR Damodaran College of Science and Chennai Academy of Motion Pictures: International short film festival, college premises, 10 a.m.

GRG School of Management Studies: Faculty development programme, Institute premises, 9.30 a.m.

Giants International: Organ donation awareness programme, KTVR Group Hospitals, Narayanguru Road, Sai Baba Colony, 11 a.m.

Dr. G.R. Damodaran

College of Science: National symposium on “Role of Women in Developing a technology driven society”, Peter Drucker Hall,

9.30 a.m.

The Camford International School: 7th Founders Day, auditorium, Maniakarampalayam school premises, 5.45 p.m.

Kurinji Hospital: Study of Diabetes Case reports, conference hall,

2 p.m.

Dr. NGP Institute of

Technology: Hands on faculty development programme, Texas Centre, 9.15 a.m.

