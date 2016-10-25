GENERAL
Federation of Indian Export Organisations: Special Seminar on “International Business Forum - Taking Business Globally”, Hotel Vivanta by Taj, Race Course, 6.30 p.m.
Lions Club of Coimbatore Ram Nagar: Peace Post Contest, St Pauls MHSS, Thadagam Road, 2.15 p.m.
Krishna Nursing Home: Career Support Group for Schizophernia meeting, Nursing Home premises, Ram Nagar, 10.30 a.m.
Giants International Federation: Food and Nutrition Project for pregnant women, PHC, Pooluvapatty, 11 a.m.
Sri Ramakrishna Institute of Technology: Guest Lecture, Seminar Hall II, 2 p.m.
Nehru Institute of Information Technology and Management: CEOs conclave, Mind Mapping Hall, 9.30 a.m.
KTVR Knowledge Park for Engineering and Technology: Inauguration of Rotaract Club of KTVR, 11 a.m.
SAN College of Arts and Science: Seminar, 10 a.m.
Ranganathan Engineering College: Inauguration of iON Digital Zone, 10.35 a.m.
POLLACHI
PA College of Engineering and Technology: Two-day seminar on Microbivores, 9 a.m.