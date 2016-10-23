RELIGION
Thamizhnadu
Brahmin Association: Srimad Bhagavadha Sapthaha Gnana Yagnam, New Happy Garden, Vadavalli, 6 p.m.
Sri Krishna Sweets: Discourse on Bhagavad Gita in Tamil by Sri Raghunathhaas Maharaj of Kadayanallur, Sindhu Sadan Arangam, Sir CV Raman Road,
6.30 p.m.
GENERAL
Osai: Enviro Meet, N. Krishnakumar - Senior Project Officer - WWF India speaks on Experiences in Tiger Monitoring, Corporation Higher Secondary School, Sidhapudur, 5.30 p.m.
Fraternity of Mechanical and Automobile Engineers (FMAE): Quad bike design challenge ABDC 2016, Kumaraguru College of Technology, 9 a.m.
NIT Trichy: Squad One - Coimbatore “Pragyan - Annual Techno Management Fest, Sri Krishna College of Engineering and Technology, 9.30 a.m.
IIT Madras: Shaastra 2017 - Coimbatore Sampark - Technical Festival, Kumaraguru College of Technology, 9.30 a.m.
Rotary Coimbatore of Coimbatore Downtown and Midtown: Chitra Karma - Art Expo and Sales, Art Houz, Jennys Club, 10 a.m.
Raj Vidya Kender: Discourse on Inner Peace, Ardra Hall, Huzur road, 11 a.m.
Krishna Nursing Home: Alcoholic Anonymous Meeting, Ram Nagar, 3 p.m.
Kalam: Literary Meet, Auditor Association Building, opposite to Savitha Hall, DB Road, R.S. Puram, 10 a.m.
VER: Cleaning of Sundakumuthur tank, assembling at Ashram school, Kovaipudur, 7 a.m.
D . NGP College: 10th graduation day, Vivekananda Hall, 10 a.m.
IMA College of General Practitioners: CME Programme, IMA Hall, 6.30 p.m.