Rotary Coimbatore of Coimbatore Downtown and Midtown: Chitra Karma - Art Expo and Sales, Art Houz, Jennys Club, 10 a.m.

NIT Trichy: Squad One - Coimbatore “Pragyan - Annual Techno Management Fest, Sri Krishna College of Engineering and Technology, 9.30 a.m.

Fraternity of Mechanical and Automobile Engineers (FMAE): Quad bike design challenge ABDC 2016, Kumaraguru College of Technology, 9 a.m.

Sri Krishna Sweets: Discourse on Bhagavad Gita in Tamil by Sri Raghunathhaas Maharaj of Kadayanallur, Sindhu Sadan Arangam, Sir CV Raman Road,

