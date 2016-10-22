RELIGION

Tamil Nadu Brahmin Association: Srimad Bhagavada Sapthaha Gnana Yagnam, New Happy Garden, Vadavalli, 6 p.m.

Rathina Vinayakar Temple: Special puja, DB Road, R.S. Puram, 7 p.m.

PSG Sons and Charities and Vanavil: Discourse on ‘Role of apirituality and literature in daily life’, PSG Tech premises, Avanashi Road, 5.15 p.m.

GENERAL

Coimbatore Productivity Council: Meeting on Statistical Process Control, Council Conference Hall, Vyshnav, Race Course, 9.30 a.m.

Coimbatore Management Association and Auditors Association of Southern India: One-day workshop on advanced MS Excel, Auditors Association building, DB Road, R.S. Puram, 9.30 a.m.

Young Women Christian Association: Annual Public Meeting, YWCA Hall, Avanashi Road, 5.30 p.m.

NIIT - Tiruchi: Annual techno management festival - Pragyan, Sri Krishna College of Engineering and Technology, 9.30 a.m.

Students of IIT Chennai: Shaastra 2017 - a non-profit technical festival, Kumaraguru College of Technology, 9 a.m.

Fraternity of Mechanical and Automotive Engineers (FMAE): Quad Bike Design Challenge - QBDC, Kumaraguru College of Technology: 9.30 a.m.

Rotary Club of Coimbatore Downtown and Midtown: Chitrakarma - Art Expo and Salems, Art Houz, Jenney Club, Avanashi Road, 10 a.m.

Seven Seas Academy: City Round of seven seas academy, Hindusthan Matriculation School, 11.30 a.m.

Lions Club of Coimbatore Ram Nagar: UNO Day celebration, St.Paul’s Matriculation Higher Secondary School, Thadagam Road, Edayarpalayam, 9.15 a.m.