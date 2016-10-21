Sharanalayam Third Eye and NGM College: Awareness Rally on Autism, NGM College premises to Sub-Collector’s office premises, 2.30 p.m.

Coimbatore Productivity Council: One-day programme on Cost Effectiveness and Waste Elimination, Council Hall, Vyshnav Buildings, Race Course, 9.30 a.m.

PPG Institute of Technology: International Conference on Communication and Electronics Systems, PPG Institute of Technology, 8.45 a.m.

SNMV College of Arts and Science: Dreams of Kalam - Inter School Meet, 10.30 a.m.

Kovai Medical Center and Hospital: Inauguration of image guided vacuum assisted biopsy system - Scarless solution for breast lumps, 11 a.m.

