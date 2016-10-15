RELIGION

Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan: Weekly lecture on Teaching of Gita by Swami Shankarananda of Arsha Vidya Gurukulam, Bhavan’s Seminar Hall, R.S. Puram, 6 p.m.

Vikram ENT Hospital: Spiritual Discourse on Shrimad Bhagawad Saptaham by Prof.Smt Prema Pandurangaji, Hospital Auditorium, West Venkatasamy Road, R.S. Puram, 6.30 p.m.

GENERAL

Book Park and Chandra Matriculation Higher Secondary School: Book Fest, school premises, behind CODISSIA, 10 a.m.

Silk India: Silk Expo, Suguna Kalyana Mandapam, Avanashi Road, 10 a.m.

Anna University: Tree Plantation at Kalam Vanam, 9.30 a.m.

Entrepreneurs Organisation: Australian Chapter members visit for My EO Transcend, 4.30 p.m.

Coimbatore Productivity Council: Training Programme on industrial and fire safety, Council Hall, Race Course, 9.30 a.m.

Quality Circle Forum of India: Inauguration of First Chapter Convention on Quality Concepts, Ragam Hall, KPR Insittute of Engineering and Technology, Arasur,

9 a.m.

Sri Krishna Sweets: Award of Certification in Recognition of Mysurpa World Record, Ms. Vanitha Mohan - President of The Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry presides, Zone by The Park Hotel, Avanashi Road, 6.30 p.m.

Rathnavel Subramanian College of Arts and Science: 27th Graduation Day, Kalam Hall, 10.30 a.m.

Sri Krishna Arts and Science College: 13th Graduation Day, 11 a.m.

Indian Medical Association, IMA Masonic Rotary Midtown Mahaveers Blood Bank and Akshit Foundation: Uyirthuli 2k16 Mega Event, IMA Hall, 11 a.m.

Pioneer College of Arts and Science: Campus Interview, 9 a.m.

Arjun College of Technology: Youth Resurgence Day, 10.30 a.m.

POLLACHI

NGM College: Graduation Day, 9.30 a.m.