RELIGION

Vedapatashala: Sharadhkala Navarathri Mahothsavamin, Annapoorneshwari Sannidhi, R.S. Puram, 6 a.m. onwards.

Dharma Rakshina Samithi: Saraswathi Nama Jabavelvi, Sri Athi Vinayakar Temple, Oppanakkara Street, 6 a.m.

Isha: Linga Bhairavi, Vocal Music concert, Vellingiri Foot Hills, 5.30 p.m.

Theethipalayam Sai Baba Temple: Thiruvilakku Pooja, 4.30 p.m.

Poompuhar: Navarathri Kolu Expo, Big Bazaar Street show room, 10 a.m.

CULTURE

Gujarat Mela: Expo, BMN Kalyana Mandapam, Gounder Mill Bus Stop, Mettuppalayam Road,

10 a.m.

GENERAL

OSAI: Uyir Nizhal Wildlife Photo Expo, TNAU, 9 a.m.

Rapid Action Force: 24th Raising Day parade, DG - CRPF and IG - RAF take part, 105 Battalion, Vellalore, 8.30 a.m.

Rotary Coimbatore Central Rotaract Club and Kumaraguru College of Technology: Eedhal Summit - Valedictory of Joy of Giving Week, KCT Campus,

2.30 p.m.

Avinashilingam University: Kalai Vizha, 8.30 a.m.

Book Park and PSGR Krishnammal College: Book Fest, 10 a.m.

Adithya Institute of Technology: World Space Week celebrations in association Sathish Dawan Space Centre, 11 a.m.

CODISSIA and SIDBI: Industrial Services - Counselling and Guidance to entrepreneurs, 3 p.m.

Shri Nehru Maha Vidyalaya College of Arts and Science: State Level quiz - Neuron Twisters, Apex Seminar Hall, 10 a.m.

Sri Shakthi Institute of Engineering and Technology: Techbash - National level symposium, 9.30 a.m.

Sri Ramakrishna Engineering College: Guest Lecture on “Fortune at the Bottom of the Pyramid”, 1.30 p.m.

JCT College of Engineering and Technology: On Campus Drive Soft solutions, 10 a.m.

Sri Krishna College of Engineering and Technology: AIMA Student Management Games, Venkataram Hall, 8.30 a.m.

Lions Club International: Lions World Service Day celebration - Centennial Year, Distribution of Woollen blankets, CMC Hospital, 10.30 p.m.

PSG Institute of Medical Sciences and Research: Autopsy Workshop, 9 a.m.

Sri Eashwar College of Engineering: Inauguration of Student Chapter of Indian Association of Energy Management Professionals,

9.30 a.m.

SNR Sons College: Inter-school competition Scenario, 3 p.m.

Coimbatore Institute of Management and Technology: Session on Creating personal brand to succeed in career, Auditorium, 10.15 a.m.

TIRUPUR

NIFT-TEA College of Knitwear Fashion: Interaction on Branding, 10 a.m.